Neal Skupski added to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team

UK & international sportsPublished:

Great Britain will take on the USA, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands to determine who moves on to the finals in November in Malaga.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eleven – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Neal Skupski has been added to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team for the Finals group stage at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow next week.

The 32-year-old, who is currently ranked third in the world in doubles, will join Andy Murray, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury.

Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said: “We are delighted to add Neal to the team.

“He’s had an outstanding year on Tour which seems him part of the number one doubles team on the ATP season-long Race and on the cusp of individually becoming the number one player in the doubles rankings.”

