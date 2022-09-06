Notification Settings

Gary Neville got talking, busy day for Ian Wright – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from September 6.

Gary Neville on the pitch

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 6.

Football

Greg James hailed Leeds fans’ musical skills.

Gary Neville got talking.

Happy place, happy place, Turf Moor.

Old school!

Busy day for Ian Wright.

So busy he made a typo…

Cricket

Stuart Broad was up for the challenge.

Yorkshire enjoyed George Hill’s heroics.

Suresh Raina hung up his bat.

A big day for Lauren Bell.

Boxing

For the avoidance of doubt, Tyson Fury was serious.

Frank Bruno wants it to happen.

Gennady Golovkin was counting down.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova said goodbye to the US Open.

Golf

Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm were excited for Wentworth Week.

Formula One

Mirror, no signal, manoeuvre.

Ferrari went yellow.

