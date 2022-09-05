Notification Settings

US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the seventh day of action at Flushing Meadows.

Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York

Nick Kyrgios continued his brilliant summer by knocking out defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the US Open.

Medvedev will lose the world number one ranking after the four-set defeat while Kyrgios moves on to a last-eight clash with Karen Khachanov.

Coco Gauff battled past Zhang Shuai in a high-quality match to reach the last eight in New York for the first time and next plays in-form Caroline Garcia.

Picture of the day

Karen Khachanov celebrates his five-set win against Pablo Carreno Busta
Karen Khachanov celebrates his five-set win against Pablo Carreno Busta (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Tweet of the day

Own goal

Kyrgios is no stranger to self sabotage but this was a particularly ridiculous way to lose a point. By hitting a shot on Medvedev’s side of the net, even though the ball had not gone over the net, Kyrgios forfeited what would have been a break point.

Mid-match workout

Fallen seeds

Women: Alison Riske-Amritraj (29), Veronika Kudermetova (18)
Men: Daniil Medvedev (1), Pablo Carreno Busta (12)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie takes on Andrey Rublev in the first match on Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday as he bids to reach a second successive grand slam quarter-final.

Rafael Nadal faces American favourite Frances Tiafoe on Arthur Ashe while Carlos Alcaraz, who remains in contention to take over as world number one, meets former champion Marin Cilic.

Iga Swiatek, who is looking to make her first US Open quarter-final, plays German Jule Niemeier.

