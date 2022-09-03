Notification Settings

US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the fifth day of action at Flushing Meadows.

Serena Williams shows her love for the New York crowd
Serena Williams shows her love for the New York crowd

Serena Williams bowed out on a dramatic night at the US Open after losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion heads off into retirement while the tournament also continues without Andy Murray, who lost in four sets to Matteo Berrettini, and Jack Draper, who was halted by injury in his clash with Karen Khachanov.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev continued his smooth progress to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Nick Kyrgios.

Picture of the day

Serena Williams lets the emotions flow after her final match
Serena Williams lets the emotions flow after her final match (John Minchillo/AP)

Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Women: Madison Keys (20), Shelby Rogers (31)
Men: Alex De Minaur (18), Tommy Paul (29)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans have been left to fly the British flag in singles and both will play their third-round matches.

Norrie faces young Dane Holger Rune in the first match on Grandstand on Saturday while Evans takes on former champion Marin Cilic.

Rafael Nadal returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium looking to extend his record to 18-0 against Richard Gasquet while women’s top seed Iga Swiatek plays American Lauren Davis.

