Financially stricken Worcester to participate in Premiership opening round

UK & international sportsPublished:

Warriors on Wednesday headed off a likely player exodus when they confirmed their squad would be paid for August

Worcester Warriors badge
Worcester will participate in the opening round of the Gallagher Premiership but tournament organisers admit they remain in a precarious position.

The financially stricken Warriors on Wednesday headed off a likely player exodus when they confirmed their squad would be paid for August.

Doubt remained over their involvement in the Premiership but they have been cleared to face London Irish in their opener on September 10.

“Worcester are able to take the pitch and start the season but are not out of the woods yet, let’s be frank about that,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said.

