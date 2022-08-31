Notification Settings

Worcester’s Premiership future in the balance as Glasgow clash is cancelled

UK & international sportsPublished:

The game will not take place as players and staff remain unpaid.

Worcester Warriors are fighting for survival
Worcester have cancelled their pre-season match against Glasgow on Friday night to cast further doubt on their participation in the forthcoming Gallagher Premiership season.

In a statement released on social media by director of rugby Steve Diamond, it was confirmed that the clash in Inverness will not take place because players and staff remain unpaid.

“It is unethical for professional players to play a full on game with the risk of injury and the real possibility of no employment to follow,” the statement read.

