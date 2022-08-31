Rafael Nadal drops opening set at US Open for first time but recovers to win

Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over Rinky Hijikata

Rafael Nadal lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time in his career but was buoyed by his recovery to beat Rinky Hijikata.

Nadal is short on matches after suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon and Australian wild card Hijikata seized his opportunity on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a brilliant first set.

But Nadal, who is yet to lose a grand slam match this year, hit back straight away and clinched a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 victory to set up a second-round clash with fellow veteran Fabio Fognini.

Good to be back. pic.twitter.com/mNfWkicNnO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022

Nadal said: “Obviously it was a tough match. I think I started not that bad the first couple of games but then I had some opportunities that I was not able to make.

“I think I didn’t play a good game with my serve. Then he had the break. Then I was a little bit nervous. First match here in New York after three years, night session, it’s always exciting. I went through this tough moment.

“But then I think I played better. It was not perfect. But I’m happy. Second match in 50 days, more or less. In some way it was not the day to play perfect. It’s a day to just make the job done, and that’s what I did. Happy for that.”

Italian Fognini handed Nadal his first ever grand slam loss from two sets up in 2015 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz survived a physical battle with Sebastian Baez (Seth Wenig/AP)

Nadal’s countryman Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed, was given a tough afternoon for two sets by Sebastian Baez before the Argentinian began to struggle with the brutally hot conditions and retired trailing 7-5 7-5 2-0.