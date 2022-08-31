Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson left frustrated after suffering hamstring injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

The striker is expected to be sidelined for at least two more weeks.

Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has expressed his frustration with the hamstring injury that has stalled his strong start to the new Premier League campaign.

Wilson limped off midway through his side’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City earlier this month and is expected to remain on the sidelines for at least two more weeks.

The 30-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Footballer’s Football Podcast: “I have a had a little setback – disappointing because I felt like I had found my form and rhythm.”

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Callum Wilson has been sidelined with a hamstring strain (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Wilson scored in his side’s opening day of the season win over Nottingham Forest and again against City before hobbling off after 70 minutes.

He added: “It’s frustrating because you do everything right – the ultimate professional.

“There are probably not many people in the dressing room that are more professional than myself – the way I eat, the way I sleep, the way I recover.

“That’s the most frustrating thing – you’re putting your heart and soul into making sure you stay there. A little setback – it’s fine – but I’ve had to put it into perspective.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News