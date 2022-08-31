Chelsea sign Wesley Fofana in £70million transfer from Leicester

Wesley Fofana in action for Leicester

Wesley Fofana has completed his £70million move from Leicester to Chelsea.

The defender has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, the Blues confirmed on Wednesday.

Fofana joins Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella as defensive reinforcements for boss Thomas Tuchel this summer.

The 21-year-old told the club’s official site: “The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy. I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

“I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”

Saint Etienne are also due a slice of the fee as part of the deal which saw Fofana move from France to Leicester in 2020.

Fofana won the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021. (Nick Potts/PA)

He helped the Foxes win the FA Cup, for the first time in their history, in 2021 and made 52 appearances for the club.

It ends a transfer saga which Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers admitted had helped to derail his side’s Premier League season already.

Fofana, who has recovered from a serious broken leg he suffered in pre-season last year, had pushed to join Tuchel’s side and failed to turn up for training with the Foxes earlier this month.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: “Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age.