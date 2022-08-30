Notification Settings

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 29-year-old Open champion is ranked number two in the world.

Cameron Smith

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf.

Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week.

The 29-year-old Australian’s move had been expected since he refused to distance himself from reports of joining up after winning the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews last month.

Reports suggested Smith, the world number two who also won The Players Championship in March, could receive 100million US dollars (£82.8million) for making the switch.

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said: “LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation.

“The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we’re building: a tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe.

“We can’t wait to tee off this week at The International and deliver another memorable event experience for fans.”

Greg Norman file photo
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman says the Saudi-backed series is “attracting the world’s best players” (Steven Paston/PA)

The 48-man field in Boston, the fourth LIV Golf event, will play across 12 teams of four players.

LIV Golf has previously signed up the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, as well as European Ryder Cup players Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia.

The departure of Smith and the five others comes after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan dismissed the idea of LIV Golf rebels returning after changes, including guaranteed money, were announced last week.

Monahan said: “As I’ve been clear throughout, every player has a choice, and I respect their choice, but they’ve made it.

“We’ve made ours. We’re going to continue to focus on the things that we control and get stronger and stronger.”



