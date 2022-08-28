Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lucas Paqueta moves a step closer to joining West Ham

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Brazilian attacker is set to become the Hammers’ eighth signing of the summer.

West Ham United v Lyon – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – First Leg – London Stadium
West Ham United v Lyon – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – First Leg – London Stadium

David Moyes has confirmed Brazil international Lucas Paqueta underwent a medical at West Ham on Sunday ahead of a proposed transfer.

The 25-year-old is set to seal a big-money move to the Premier League club from Lyon at the start of next week.

Moyes, speaking after his side’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa, revealed: “I understand he’s had a medical today as well.

Rangers v Olympique Lyonnais – UEFA Europa League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Lucas Paqueta, right, looks West Ham-bound (PA)

“I can’t confirm if it is all good or all bad. I’m obviously really hoping it comes off because I think he is an excellent player.

“He can add something for us and he’s another exciting player.”

Paqueta would be West Ham’s eighth addition of the summer, following Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer and Emerson Palmieri.

“We have brought in several players and a lot are internationals,” Moyes added.

“If we bring in a Brazilian international as well, it has been a difficult window but trying to add something at a level that we think can probably keep us up there is what we’ve tried to do.

“And I have to say I am thankful to the club and the board for trying to get us the best we can.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News