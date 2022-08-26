Chelsea make breakthrough in bid to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester

Wesley Fofana file photo

Chelsea are closing in on the £70million signing of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, the PA news agency understands.

The clubs have been in protracted negotiations for the centre-half, who has been a long-term target of the Blues.

It is understood there has finally been a breakthrough in those talks six days before the transfer window closes.

Rodgers said Fofana was not in the right frame of mind to face Southampton (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)

Fofana has been made to train with Leicester’s Under-21s after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he was not in the right frame of mind to feature against Southampton last weekend.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has made 52 appearances for Leicester since joining from St Etienne in October 2020.