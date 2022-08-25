Notification Settings

Matt Clarke’s desire to play takes him from Brighton to Middlesbrough

UK & international sportsPublished:

Seagulls boss Graham Potter could not guarantee the defender first team football.

Reading v Brighton and Hove Albion – Pre Season Friendly – Select Car Leasing Stadium

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of defender Matt Clarke on a three-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 25-year-old joins Boro from Brighton on undisclosed terms after he spent two seasons on loan at Derby and last campaign with West Brom.

Clarke has almost 300 appearances to his name with more than 100 of those coming at Sky Bet Championship level.

Upon signing, Brighton boss Graham Potter could not guarantee Clarke first team football at The Amex Stadium.

Potter said: “Matt wants to play, and we can’t offer him that guarantee. The move to Middlesbrough gives him that opportunity.

“He’s been an excellent professional during his time with us, and a pleasure to work with. We wish him well for the future and season ahead.”

