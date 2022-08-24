Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Bayer Leverkusen close to taking Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan

UK & international sportsPublished:

Plus, Everton appear finally ready to let Anthony Gordon leave Goodison Park.

Callum Hudson-Odoi on pitch
Callum Hudson-Odoi on pitch

What the papers say

A loan move to Germany appears to be in the offing for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Mail says Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with the Blues about taking the 21-year-old winger for a season.

The Mirror reports Everton are ready to cash in on 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon, but only if they can find an appropriate replacement. Joao Pedro, 20, of Watford and Southampton’s Scotland international Che Adams, 26, are being considered by the Toffees, the paper adds. The Merseysiders previously rejected a £45million bid from Chelsea for Gordon, who has also been linked with Tottenham.

England’s Jude Bellingham runs
A shift from the Bundesliga to another European league has been flagged for Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

Could Jude Bellingham leave Borussia Dortmund next summer? Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all said to be keen on the England midfielder, but the Sun cites Marca as saying Real Madrid will use their £70m windfall from selling Casemiro to the Red Devils to snap up the 19-year-old in 2023.

United will up their offer for Ajax forward Antony, 22, to £80m after having their £68m bid rejected, reports the Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Frenkie de Jong playing for the Netherlands
The Netherlands player has been linked with Old Trafford throughout the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Frenkie de Jong: United remain interested in the Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder, 25, despite the club this week signing Casemiro from Real Madrid, according to the Mirror.

Trevoh Chalobah: Serie A’s Inter Milan and Roma are both interested in picking up the defender, 23, from Chelsea on loan, says 90min.

Hans Vanaken: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports West Ham have made a new offer of 11million euros (£9.3m) plus extras for Club Bruges’ 29-year-old Belgium midfielder.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News