Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa

Dean Elgar during a press conference

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson’s return “intimidate” his side, insisting his own attack are more than ready to reprise their match-winning efforts at Emirates Old Trafford.

England captain Ben Stokes confirmed Robinson’s recall to the side during his post-match press conference, suggesting the 6ft 5in seamer would be able to cause problems with extra bounce on a pitch that traditionally offers good carry.

If the surface does prove lively, that will also interest a Proteas attack that boasts more pace and hostility and rolled England over twice in last week’s innings victory at Lord’s.

Dean Elgar is expecting a response from England (Nigel French/PA)

Even so, Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner.

“I love the mind games, really enjoy it. If there’s going to be extra pace and bounce, I’m pretty sure our fast bowlers are going to get that out of the wicket,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure England have made the change for their own reasons. It doesn’t change the way I want to see us play the game and it definitely doesn’t intimidate me.

“He’s in the XI for a reason and he’s playing for England, so he’s a pretty good bowler. But it’s interesting that they’ve gone away from (Matthew) Potts, considering he’s had a really good summer for them.

“Our bowlers are leading our pack at the moment and are extremely hungry for success. I reckon they can get much better. They had a brilliant game and they’re still pretty fresh, which is nice for my part.”

After wrapping up victory inside three days last week, the Proteas know one more push would be enough to land the series, but Elgar is expecting a response from the hosts.

“We know it’s going to be a lot tougher, England were hurt and I know they are coming back with vengeance against us,” said the opener.

“The scoreboard is on nought again now, we have to start again. What happened in the first Test was something pretty amazing for us. Our hunger was up there and our hunger is still there. That’s not going anywhere and we’re driving a hard message on that.