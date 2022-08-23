Notification Settings

Jill Scott: The numbers behind her impressive career for club and country

UK & international sportsPublished:

Only Fara Williams has made more appearances for England.

Jill Scott has retired from football after winning Euro 2022 with England

Jill Scott has followed England team-mate Ellen White in announcing her retirement from football.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the numbers during Scott’s successful career.

161 – caps for England, second only in the list to Fara Williams (172).

27 – goals she scored for the Lionesses, the last coming in a Euro 2022 warm-up match against Switzerland.

35 – her age as she calls time on her career.

4 – clubs Scott represented during her career, with spells at Sunderland, Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

9 – major tournaments she represented England in, starting with the 2007 World Cup.

1 – Euro 2022 was the Lionesses’ first major tournament win.

4 – Women’s FA Cup wins, three times with Manchester City and once with Everton.

Jill Scott (left), with the Women's FA Cup
Jill Scott (left), with the Women’s FA Cup (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

2 – Olympic Games played at for Team GB, in London 2012 and eight years later at Tokyo.

1 – Women’s Super League title, with Manchester City in 2016.

5,815 – days between her England debut on August 30 2006 and her final appearance as a substitute in the Euros final on July 31 2022.

2020 – year she was awarded an MBE for services to women’s football.

