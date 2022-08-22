PA Sport Trivia (23/08/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Gary Mabbutt (soccer) – former Tottenham and England defender, born 1961.

Richard Illingworth (cricket) – former Worcestershire and England spinner, now an umpire on the ICC’s elite panel, born 1963.

Demetrio Albertini (soccer) – former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, born 1971.

Mark Butcher (cricket) – former Surrey captain, with 71 Test caps for England, born 1972.

Saskia Clark (sailing) – gold medallist, along with Hannah Mills, in the women’s 470 at the Rio 2016 Olympics, born 1979.

Natalie Coughlin (swimming) – first American female athlete in modern Olympic history to win six medals at one Games in Beijing, born 1982.

James Collins (soccer) – former West Ham and Wales defender, born 1983.

Glen Johnson (soccer) – former Liverpool, Chelsea and England full-back, born 1984.

Fabian Balbuena (soccer) – Dynamo Moscow and Paraguay defender, formerly with West Ham, born 1991.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1938: England’s Sir Len Hutton made what was then the highest individual score in Test cricket, against Australia at the Oval. His 364 surpassed Walter Hammond’s record of 336 not out and stood until Sir Garfield Sobers made an unbeaten 365 in 1958.

1999: The Rugby Football Union dropped drugs charges against former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio, who had been accused of taking recreational drugs during a party celebrating the Lions’ Test series victory over South Africa in 1997.

2004: Kelly Holmes won the gold medal in the 800 metres at the Athens Olympics- the first part of her middle-distance double.

2008: Great Britain’s James DeGale won a gold medal in the men’s middleweight boxing at the Beijing Olympics.

2009: England regained the Ashes after beating Australia by 197 runs in the fifth Test at the Oval.

2011: Arsenal agreed terms with Manchester City for the sale of France midfielder Samir Nasri.

2013: Scotland striker Kenny Miller announced his retirement from international football.

2015: Jessica Ennis-Hill won the heptathlon at the World Championships in Beijing, just 13 months after the birth of her son.

2017: England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

2018: Trainer Mark Johnston claimed a record-breaking 4,194th career victory in Britain after Poet’s Society won at York.

2020: Bayern Munich won the Champions League, beating Paris St Germain 1-0 in the final in Lisbon.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (Tuesday, August 23)

SOCCER: Carabao Cup, Bolton v Aston Villa – Sky Sports Football 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: The Hundred (women), Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix 1430; The Hundred (men), Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix 1800.

CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1345.

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Yankees v New York Mets – BT Sport 2 0000 (Wed), Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers – BT Sport 4 0300 (Wed).

Wednesday, August 24

SOCCER: Champions League, PSV Eindhoven v Rangers – BT Sport 1 1915; Carabao Cup, Tranmere v Newcastle – Sky Sports Football 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: The Hundred (women), London Spirit v Welsh Fire – BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix 1430; The Hundred (men), London Spirit v Welsh Fire – BBC Two, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix 1800.

CYCLING: Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1345.

BASEBALL: MLB, Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox – BT Sport 1 0000 (Thu).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. In golf, who successfully defended their BMW Championship title over the weekend?

2. Northern Superchargers batter Laura Wolvaardt represents which country internationally?

3. Caroline Weir joined Real Madrid from which Women’s Super League side?

4. Jake Jarman became the first British gymnast to win a European title on which apparatus?

5. Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren from which Formula 1 team in 2021?

6. In which US city would you find the following sports teams: Giants, Warriors and 49ers?

7. Which team have won all of their first three Premier League games?

8. Where is Emma Raducanu currently in the WTA rankings?

9. How many fights unbeaten is Oleksandr Usyk?

10. Which rugby league club play their home games at the Halliwell Jones Stadium?