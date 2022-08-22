Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

Buttler suffered the problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Braves last Thursday.

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler

England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the rest of The Hundred through injury.

Buttler suffered a calf problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Braves last Thursday.

The 31-year-old could now face a battle to be fit for England’s white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next month.

England are scheduled to play a seven-match T20 series across September and October.

The first match takes place in Karachi on September 20.

The Originals say Laurie Evans will captain the side for the remainder of the competition.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News