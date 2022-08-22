Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury

Jos Buttler

England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the rest of The Hundred through injury.

Buttler suffered a calf problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Braves last Thursday.

The 31-year-old could now face a battle to be fit for England’s white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next month.

? Tour dates announced ? We can’t wait for our men’s team to tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years! ????????? https://t.co/JZOIr7P0EP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 2, 2022

England are scheduled to play a seven-match T20 series across September and October.

The first match takes place in Karachi on September 20.