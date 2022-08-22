Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport

Leicester visit Stockport in the cup

Former Leicester defender Gerry Taggart expects the club to do some “soul-searching” before Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game at Stockport.

The Foxes’ second-round tie has been overshadowed by their poor start to the season and unsettling transfer speculation over several star players.

Wesley Fofana was left out of the squad for Saturday’s home defeat to Southampton amid sustained interest from Chelsea in the defender, while Youri Tielemans and James Maddison have also been targeted by rival clubs.

Leicester have so far made only one summer signing – third-choice goalkeeper Alex Smithies – and boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted the uncertainty has had a negative impact on his squad.

Taggart told LCFC Radio after the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat to Southampton: “There’s some soul-searching for them this week.

“It was disappointing after going 1-0 up and looking good in the first half. After going that goal up, they decided to sit back.”

Rodgers’ side have taken only one point from their first three Premier League games – next up is Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – and head to Edgeley Park for the cup tie sitting third from bottom in the table.

Taggart added: “It’s a game where he’ll probably make a raft of changes to prepare for the Chelsea game. You don’t need me to say it, that’s become a massive priority.