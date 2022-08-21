Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Leeds’ players celebrated a famous victory over Chelsea.

Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn
Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua reflected on his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and his conduct in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

Promoter Eddie Hearn was proud of Joshua’s performance.

There was plenty of reaction to the fight from some big names.

Football

Becks enjoyed himself.

Leeds’ players celebrated a famous victory over Chelsea.

Alan Shearer watched his language as he celebrated Kieran Trippier’s free-kick in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

But Jamie Carragher felt the full-back was fortunate to escape a red card.

MMA

Leon Edwards became a UFC champion.

And celebrated in style.

Conor McGregor was impressed.

As was Eric Dier.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News