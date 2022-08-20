Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins another European gold alongside Lois Toulson

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Great Britain celebrate their gold medal

British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix continued her fine recent form as she secured a second European Championship gold with victory in the women’s synchronised 10 metre platform alongside Lois Toulson.

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, had won the individual 10m title in Rome to add to her Commonwealth Games success of two golds and a silver.

Spendolini-Sirieix maintained her consistency alongside Toulson, which is a new pairing, to deliver a total of 303.60 points, their final dive score of 72.96 proving crucial.

The British duo finished ahead of Ukraine (298.86), with Germany (289.86) taking bronze.

“I’m so happy to finish the season with Lois by my side,” Spendolini-Sirieix told BBC Sport. “It was a great last dive and I am ready for summer.

“We’ve been quite lucky that this was our first time together. We have literally done those dives once before the competition.

“For it to go that well it proves to us that we are pretty good.”

Houlden brings it home for silver – his first senior European individual medal! ? His third round Reverse 3 1/2 Somersaults Tuck (307C) tied for the best dive of the men’s 3m Springboard final on 8️⃣4️⃣ points ? pic.twitter.com/D5kIqMkylU — British Swimming (@britishswimming) August 20, 2022

Elsewhere on Saturday, Jordan Houlden claimed a silver medal in the men’s 3m springboard final.

Lorenzo Marsaglia took gold for the hosts while fellow Italian Giovanni Tocci won bronze.