Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins another European gold alongside Lois Toulson

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The British pair claimed victory in the women’s synchronised 10 metre platform.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Great Britain celebrate their gold medal
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Great Britain celebrate their gold medal

British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix continued her fine recent form as she secured a second European Championship gold with victory in the women’s synchronised 10 metre platform alongside Lois Toulson.

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, had won the individual 10m title in Rome to add to her Commonwealth Games success of two golds and a silver.

Spendolini-Sirieix maintained her consistency alongside Toulson, which is a new pairing, to deliver a total of 303.60 points, their final dive score of 72.96 proving crucial.

The British duo finished ahead of Ukraine (298.86), with Germany (289.86) taking bronze.

“I’m so happy to finish the season with Lois by my side,” Spendolini-Sirieix told BBC Sport. “It was a great last dive and I am ready for summer.

“We’ve been quite lucky that this was our first time together. We have literally done those dives once before the competition.

“For it to go that well it proves to us that we are pretty good.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Jordan Houlden claimed a silver medal in the men’s 3m springboard final.

Lorenzo Marsaglia took gold for the hosts while fellow Italian Giovanni Tocci won bronze.

Britain’s Jack Laugher, who had regained his European 1m springboard title earlier in the week, placed fifth following some errors in his closing dives.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News