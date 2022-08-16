Defending champion Laura Muir eases into European Championships 1500m final

Laura Muir is going for another medal in Munich

Defending champion Laura Muir eased through to the final of the 1500 metres at the European Championships in Munich.

The Scot is looking to end a successful summer with another gold medal having taken bronze at the World Championships and gold at the Commonwealth Games.

She took control of her semi-final and eased across the line in four minutes 6.41 seconds.

Muir told BBC Sport: “It has been a busy, busy season but I am lucky I have got a big gap to the final.”

British duo Katie Snowden and Ellie Baker joined Muir in the final along with Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, who claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games behind Muir representing Northern Ireland.

A successful morning for British athletes saw Matt Hudson-Smith, who took gold four years ago, move into the 400m final as the fastest qualifier in 44.98secs.