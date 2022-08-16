Andy Murray eclipses Stan Wawrinka to set up clash with Cam Norrie

Great Britain’s Andy Murray

Andy Murray survived a thrilling encounter with long-time rival Stan Wawrinka to progress to the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Scot took the opening set in a tiebreak as momentum swung freely between the two veterans.

However, the second set went the way of Wawrinka as Murray tightened up with muscle cramps.

The 35-year-old then showed a lot of courage and toughness in the decider, battling back from an early break to claim victory 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4.

Murray acknowledged the physicality of the match in his on-court interview.

“The court is pretty lively when the weather is like this. Physically I feel tired,” he said.

“I had some issues with cramp during the match, the same as Washington, so that is something I need to get on top of.

“I tried to take the ball on a little more and finish points at the net. I wasn’t that successful when I came up, but the intention was there. I was a little more offensive on the second-serve return. Last game I was just fighting, trying to find a way through.”

The win sets up a second-round clash with Englishman Cam Norrie, who was tested by Dane Holger Rune in their opening clash.