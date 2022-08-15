Notification Settings

Marc Cucurella reflects after making Chelsea debut – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from August 16.

Marc Cucurella (left) in action for Chelsea
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Marc Cucurella reflected on his Chelsea debut.

Tennis

Coco Gauff is the new world number one in doubles.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan was ready for action in Munich.

Boxing

Monday motivation, Tyson Fury style.

Formula One

Is Lewis Hamilton the GOAT?

Lando Norris took relaxing to the extreme.

Swimming

Adam Peaty enjoyed some downtime.

