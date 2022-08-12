Notification Settings

Georgia Stanway sings and Nick Pope goes viral – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Tyson Fury announced his latest retirement.

Georgia Stanway and Nick Pope

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 12.

Football

Brave move from Georgia Stanway!

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope went viral after fans hijacked a poll by fast-food chain Burger King.

Youri Tielemans got a surprise.

Jermain Defoe had a new role.

Manchester United unveiled their new green third kit.

Liam Cooper couldn’t believe a fan’s song about him.

Kelly Smith saw into the future.

The name’s Warnock.

Boxing

Tyson Fury retired… again

Cricket

Jos Buttler was on the attack.

Swimming

Nine-year-old Rosie sent Adam Peaty a letter.

Rugby League

The bombshell returned.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

