Manchester City agree £11million fee for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants more left-back options in his squad

Manchester City have agreed an initial £11million fee with Anderlecht for Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old former Barcelona Academy player will now discuss terms with the Premier League champions with a view to a potential move.

City have been short of options at left-back after the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko over the summer left Joao Cancelo as the only senior specialist in the position.

There had been interest in Brighton’s Marc Cucurella but the club began to explore other avenues after the Seagulls refused to lower their £50million asking price. He later joined Chelsea in a deal that could rise to a reported £62million.

It is understood, however, that City will continue to pursue other options even if they conclude a deal for Gomez. The Anderlecht youngster was initially targeted as a development player and this remains the case.

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea after City’s interest cooled (Nick Potts/PA)

He will be assessed in training and will have the opportunity to earn a place in the first-team squad but he could be sent out on loan to gain experience. Sister club Girona have been reported as a potential destination.