Javier Hernandez-led Major League Soccer defeat Liga MX 2-1 in All-Star game

Javier Hernandez in the dugout

Major League Soccer secured the bragging rights against their Mexican counterparts as Javier Hernandez skippered the side to victory in the 2022 All-Star game.

A packed crowd filled Allianz Field as the best players from North America’s leading competitions went toe-to-toe in Minneapolis–Saint Paul.

It was the second successive season that MLS took on Liga MX and the hosts triumphed once again, with ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela and Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz scoring in a 2-1 victory.

MLS had already won the previous night’s Skills Challenge and took an early lead on Wednesday as Diego Palacios crossed for LAFC team-mate Vela to head home inside three minutes.

Liga MX pushed for a leveller throughout the first half and Juan Dinenno was denied by Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair just before the break.