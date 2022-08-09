Timo Werner putting finishing touches to £25m RB Leipzig return

Timo Werner File Photo

Timo Werner is expected to complete his £25million return to RB Leipzig without any issues, the PA news agency understands.

Werner has been in Germany to put the finishing touches to his move back to the club he left for Chelsea in 2020.

The Germany forward is understood to be just formalities away from completing his move back to Leipzig, after two years in west London.

Timo Werner, pictured, celebrating Chelsea’s Champions League win in Porto in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea paid £54million for Werner in 2020, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.

Werner has found favour with Chelsea fans for his tireless effort and determination to thrive with the Blues.

But the pacy forward was never able to transfer his scoring feats from German football into the Premier League.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel and his staff are understood to have never quite been able to determine Werner’s best role in the German boss’ tactical blueprint.

Werner himself is also thought to have been left frustrated by that disconnect, and those difficulties are understood to have sparked his move back to Germany.

The transfer fee for Werner represents a clear loss for Chelsea, but the Blues will expect that figure to rise given agreed add-ons to the deal.

Werner was understood to rank among Chelsea’s highest wage earners too, and his departure will free up funds to be redistributed elsewhere.

Todd Boehly, pictured, continues to oversee Chelsea’s squad reshaping (Adam Davy/PA)

New owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have once again shown their desire to ensure players do not remain at Chelsea while unhappy or failing to fulfil their potential.

The decision to cut losses on Romelu Lukaku and allow him to return to Inter Milan on loan, coupled with a similar call on Werner, again indicates the new Blues owners’ determination to move the squad forward quickly.

Chelsea have already conducted brisk transfer business to bring in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella.

But the Blues still need further reinforcements and continue to push hard to pull off yet more deals.

Talks are thought to be continuing on a possible deal for Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, with Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong another potential arrival.

Werner’s departure further opens the door for an arrival up front, with Chelsea continuing to weigh up a move for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.