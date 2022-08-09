Notification Settings

Thiago Alcantara adds to Liverpool injury woes after suffering hamstring strain

Published:

The Spain international will now face a spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Scans have confirmed Liverpool midfielder has Thiago Alcantara suffered a hamstring strain, the PA news agency understands.

The Spain international will now face a spell on the sidelines but the club are hoping the problem is not serious and he could return to action within weeks.

The 31-year-old was forced off early in the second half of the Reds’ opening Premier League match of the new season at Fulham last Saturday.

Thiago went off injured at Craven Cottage last weekend
Thiago went off injured at Craven Cottage last weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

No timeframe has yet been put on his return and he will undergo another scan later this week to determine the extent of the problem.

His absence will be a blow for manager Jurgen Klopp, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already on the injury list.

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in their second Premier League game next Monday before travelling to Manchester United the following week.

The Reds drew 2-2 at Craven Cottage in their opener after twice coming from behind.

