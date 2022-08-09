Football rumours: Manchester United to sign Adrien Rabiot for initial £15m

Juventus are prepared to complete Filip Kostic deal very soon. Final details are being discussed with Eintracht, it's matter of add-ons to reach full agreement on the fee and then Kostic will fly to Turin. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus

West Ham deal, off – it's only Juventus for Kostic. pic.twitter.com/LGkCMUkOfV

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022