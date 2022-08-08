Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Premier League returned and there were mixed fortunes for the England teams at the Commonwealth Games.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his first goals in the Premier League on his league debut for Manchester City

The Premier League’s return saw newly promoted Fulham share an unexpected draw with Liverpool while Brighton picked up their first ever win at Old Trafford over Manchester United as Erik ten Hag lost his first competitive match in charge.

At the Commonwealth Games, England’s cricketers missed out on a medal as they lost out to New Zealand in the bronze match but England’s hockey team claimed gold.

There was an all-English podium in the men’s three-metre springboard as Dan Goodfellow took gold for England, with Jordan Houlden securing silver and Jack Laugher with bronze on Saturday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the first goal of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham v Liverpool – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates with Darwin Nunez, right, after scoring in their 2-2 draw with Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)
Everton v Chelsea – Premier League – Goodison Park
Chelsea’s Jorginho, left, celebrates after scoring in his side’s 1-0 win over Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, left, sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
West Ham United v Manchester City – Premier League – London Stadium
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his first goals in the Premier League on his league debut for Manchester City(John Walton/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
England’s hockey players celebrate with their gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (Joe Giddens/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
Daniel Goodfellow performing a dive in the men’s three-metre springboard final (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
(Left to right) England’s Jordan Houlden, Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s 3m springboard final (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Scotland’s Laura Muir celebrates after winning the women’s 1,500m final (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
England’s Jessie Knight in the women’s 4x400m relay final in the Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium (Jacob King/PA)
Cazoo Wales Open 2022 – Day Four – The Celtic Manor Resort
Callum Shinkwin on his way to winning the Cazoo Wales Open at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport (Nigel French/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
England’s Sophia Dunkley is bowled at Edgbaston Stadium in their bronze medal match with New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Australia’s Tahlia McGrath receives her medal whilst wearing a mask due to receiving a positive covid-19 test (Adam Davy/PA)
