The sporting weekend in pictures

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his first goals in the Premier League on his league debut for Manchester City

The Premier League’s return saw newly promoted Fulham share an unexpected draw with Liverpool while Brighton picked up their first ever win at Old Trafford over Manchester United as Erik ten Hag lost his first competitive match in charge.

At the Commonwealth Games, England’s cricketers missed out on a medal as they lost out to New Zealand in the bronze match but England’s hockey team claimed gold.

There was an all-English podium in the men’s three-metre springboard as Dan Goodfellow took gold for England, with Jordan Houlden securing silver and Jack Laugher with bronze on Saturday night.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the first goal of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates with Darwin Nunez, right, after scoring in their 2-2 draw with Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s Jorginho, left, celebrates after scoring in his side’s 1-0 win over Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, left, sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his first goals in the Premier League on his league debut for Manchester City(John Walton/PA)

England’s hockey players celebrate with their gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (Joe Giddens/PA)

Daniel Goodfellow performing a dive in the men’s three-metre springboard final (David Davies/PA)

(Left to right) England’s Jordan Houlden, Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s 3m springboard final (David Davies/PA)

Scotland’s Laura Muir celebrates after winning the women’s 1,500m final (Jacob King/PA)

England’s Jessie Knight in the women’s 4x400m relay final in the Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium (Jacob King/PA)

Callum Shinkwin on his way to winning the Cazoo Wales Open at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport (Nigel French/PA)

England’s Sophia Dunkley is bowled at Edgbaston Stadium in their bronze medal match with New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)