Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cameron Norrie falls to Daniil Medvedev in Los Cabos final

UK & international sportsPublished:

It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.

Cameron Norrie
Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie has fallen just short of his third ATP Tour title, going down in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel.

The 12th-ranked Brit won the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico last year, but faced a tall task defending his crown against the world number one.

Little separated the two in a tense first set as both players converted their early opportunities.

Norrie was able to repel a set point at 5-4, but was unable to prevent Medvedev converting on his second attempt.

The Russian was in cruise control from there, racing home in the second to capture his 14th tour-level trophy with a 7-5 6-0 win.

It marks Medvedev’s first tour victory since last year’s US Open.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News