Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Second medal for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix with silver alongside Eden Cheng

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 17-year-old secured top spot on the podium with victory in the individual women’s 10m platform on Thursday

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, left, and Eden Cheng
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, left, and Eden Cheng

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix secured her second medal of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday night in the women’s 10m synchro platform competition.

The 17-year-old secured top spot on the podium with victory in the individual women’s 10m platform on Thursday and claimed silver alongside Eden Cheng in the synchronised event.

Spendolini-Sirieix is the daughter of First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who was also at the Aquatics Centre in Sandwell earlier in the week to witness her winning gold.

Sirieix said he is taking his daughter to New York next month in what can now be a celebration for her 18th birthday and her Commonwealth Games success.

Spendolini-Sirieix and Cheng saved their best to last, scoring 76.80 on their final dive with a back two and a half somersaults one and a half twists pike.

Their overall score was 298.86, trailing Australia’s Charli Petrov and Melissa Wu in top spot with 306.

Robyn Birch and Emily Martin took bronze for England with a score of 287.88.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News