Local boy Lewis Williams one win away from Commonwealth gold in Birmingham

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine

England’s Lewis Williams is raring to go as his chance of securing a Commonwealth gold medal on home turf is now “within touching distance”.

The 23-year-old won his heavyweight semi-final against Australia’s Edgardo Coumi by unanimous decision on Saturday.

Local boy Williams, who hails from the nearby town of Leamington Spa, will face Samoa’s Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali for gold on Sunday.

Williams (Red) beat Coumi (Blue) on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “My target has been there for a long time and it feels so close. Now it is within touching distance.

“Everything went according to the game plan, against a very good boxer. I thought I won every round and the judges gave it to me.

“I will celebrate afterwards and it will all sink in. But for now I have a job to do.”

Team England have plenty of chances to win boxing gold on Sunday, with the likes of Kiaran MacDonald and Gemma Richardson all progressing through to their finals.

Wales also have some good opportunities for gold on Sunday, when Rosie Eccles will clash with Kaye Frances Scott of New Zealand after beating Northern Ireland’s Eireann Nugent by unanimous decision on Saturday.

The 26-year-old will be looking to improve on the silver medal she won on the Gold Coast in 2018 and is confident going into the final.

She said: “It was a clear win and I am not done yet. There is still potentially nine minutes to go in the final before I can get my hands on the gold medal.

“Another day comes and another fight. It is day after day and relentless but that’s what we are here for, to fight every day and keep winning.