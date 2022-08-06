Graham Potter likes the look of Brighton’s squad

Brighton boss Graham Potter is preparing for a trip to Old Trafford

Graham Potter insists he is “quite comfortable” with the strength of Brighton’s squad going into the new Premier League season, despite losing key duo Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma.

Defender Cucurella completed a £60million move to Chelsea on Friday after being crowned Albion player of the year, while influential midfielder Bissouma was sold to Tottenham earlier in the summer for around £25million.

Teenage Paraguay forward Julio Enciso and England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill are the Seagulls’ only new additions for the 2022-23 campaign, which begins on Sunday at Manchester United.

Head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to a maiden top-half finish last term, remains open to the possibility of further incomings but is more than content to stick with the players currently at his disposal.

“I’m happy with what we’ve done and I’m happy with the squad,” he said.

“While the window’s open you never know and you always have to be on your toes but it’s better to be anticipatory rather than reactionary.

“We’ve got a good squad with some good players, ambitious, a mix of old and new. We’re quite comfortable with where we’re at.”

In addition to the arrivals of 18-year-old Enciso from Paraguayan side Club Libertad and 19-year-old Colwill on loan from Chelsea, Brighton’s ranks are further bolstered by Japan midfielder Kaoru Mitoma and German striker Deniz Undav returning from loan spells with Belgian side Royale Union St Gilloise.

Albion head to Old Trafford three months to the day since humiliating United with a thumping 4-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

The 20-time English champions, who have just endured their worst Premier League season from a points perspective, are under new management following the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

Potter believes the Dutchman has already made a positive impact.

“He’s a fantastic coach, he’s had a great experience and time at Ajax, did a really good job, (I) really enjoyed his team,” said Potter.

“I’m sure he’s ready for the next step. He’ll be looking forward to the game and it will be a positive atmosphere at Old Trafford, I guess, so we have to deal with that and be ready to face that challenge.

“You can see in pre-season the impact he’s made. I think the changes they’ve made have been positive.

“They’re on the back of a disappointing season, even though they finished in the top six, so it shows you the quality that they have still.