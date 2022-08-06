Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emma Raducanu eclipsed by Liudmila Samsonova at Citi Open

UK & international sportsPublished:

Fellow Brit Dan Evans also went down in Washington.

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns during a match against Camila Osorio, of Colombia, at the Citi Open
Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns during a match against Camila Osorio, of Colombia, at the Citi Open

Second seed Emma Raducanu’s Citi Open run has ended with a quarter-final defeat against Liudmila Samsonova in Washington.

Despite a tight opening set, Raducanu was ultimately overpowered 7-6 (6) 6-1 by the Russian world number 60.

Samsonova saved four set points en route to clinching the first set before cruising home in the second with nine aces and 33 winners for the match.

Raducanu proved to be her own worst enemy as she struggled to compete with Samsanova’s strength, mustering just eight winners and a single ace to go along with 24 unforced errors.

In the ATP event, British men’s number two Dan Evans fell in three sets to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in their quarter-final clash.

After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, Evans rallied to claim the second in convincing fashion.

However he was unable to sustain that momentum in the third as the world number 96 pulled out a 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-5 victory.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News