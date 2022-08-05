Notification Settings

Premier League back and celebrations for Fred Sirieix – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The television presenter’s daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won Commonwealth diving gold.

The Premier League trophy
The Premier League trophy

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 5.

Football

The Premier League was back.

Not exactly a shock result for Alessia Russo!

Fellow Euro winner Jill Scott was back behind the counter.

Chelsea mocked Brighton’s previous statement after signing Marc Cucurella.

Levi Colwill went on loan to Brighton.

His new team-mate had a fresh look.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Jack Grealish celebrated his City anniversary.

Lucas Radebe made a discovery.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan enjoyed his evening’s work.

Commonwealth Games

Fred was a proud man.

There were more great dives on show… in the badminton!

Boxing

AJ was in the mood for fighting.

MMA

Conor McGregor wished his mate well.

UK & international sports

