Lyanco leaks Saints kit and KJT celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social

Lyanco and Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.

Football

Lyanco was in hot water.

So, about that third kit… ? pic.twitter.com/WVkzyViDM2 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 4, 2022

Manchester City launched their third kit in a more conventional way.

??? The #ManCity x @pumafootball 2022/23 third kit has arrived! ? Tap to shop ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2022

The Lionesses were still enjoying the aftermath of their Euro 2022 win.

? FREED FROM DESIRE ? Three minutes of pure vibes from our #Lionesses at Trafalgar Square on Monday… pic.twitter.com/GfAxzAfs3J — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 4, 2022

Carney Chukwuemeka showed off his new kit after joining Chelsea from Aston Villa.

Jamie Redknapp was on holiday.

Alex Telles thanked Manchester United after sealing a loan move to Sevilla.

To everyone at United: colleagues, staff, fans. I will be supporting and cheering you on all season. Thanks for the moments so far. ❤️Alex Telles. @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/vXBv3PngwF — Alex Telles (@AT13Oficial) August 4, 2022

Even director of football Robbie Savage could not believe Macclesfield’s new signing.

Athletics

KJT was delighted.

2X Commonwealth Champ ??☺️??? This one means a lot. Thank you so much to everyone who has pulled me through this year to make this possible and end on such a high! ? pic.twitter.com/Pkt2tu8Z4p — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) August 4, 2022

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for the big one.

Red Sea Redemption ? pic.twitter.com/jmpbnqsbJy — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 3, 2022

Cricket

James Anderson turned his arm over before commentary duties.

Heather Knight had some bad luck.

Pretty gutted to be missing the next few months of cricket. Injuries suck, but I’ve been through this before and I’ll be back ?? Right behind the girls to smash it this weekend ??????? https://t.co/Dbyob3nWVY — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 4, 2022

Fetch that!

MMA

Conor McGregor grafted hard.

Snooker

The Rocket kept his eyes on the prize.

Tennis