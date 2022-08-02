Ollie Robinson double earns Kent win while Glamorgan make fine start to defence

Kent Spitfires’ Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson blasted Kent’s highest individual one-day score as an unbeaten 206 off 131 balls saw his side comfortably chase down Worcestershire’s 351 for eight on the opening day of the Royal London Cup.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed six sixes and 27 fours as the visitors coasted to a seven-wicket victory with more than five overs to spare in their Group B encounter.

He shared a second-wicket stand of 204 with opener Ben Compton (75) to keep ahead of the testing run rate and was still there at the end as Darren Stevens hit the winning runs in the 45th over.

Worcestershire had earlier staged a remarkable recovery from 36 for four with Kashif Ali (114) and Ed Barnard (79) leading the middle-order fightback.

Defending champions Glamorgan raced to an eight-wicket win over Derbyshire after skittling their hosts for just 110 in 30 overs.

Netherlands international Timm van der Gugten led the way with four for 41 – removing three of the top four with just 29 on the board – with only Mattie McKiernan (43) putting up any resistance in a match reduced to 47 overs a side by rain.

Despite losing both openers with just 28 scored, Kiran Carlson’s run-a-ball unbeaten 54 saw the visitors home with almost 25 overs to spare after an 84-run stand with Colin Ingram (30 not out).

A 209-run opening stand between Will Fraine and Harry Duke set up Yorkshire’s 33-run Duckworth/Lewis win over Northamptonshire.

Fraine smashed eight sixes and 12 fours in his 143 off 107 deliveries, with his partner making 111 before number three William Luxton chipped in with 84 off 53 as the hosts posted 353 for five off a reduced allocation of 46 overs.

Yorkshire’s Will Fraine hit 143 in the victory over Northamptonshire (Mike Egerton/PA)

In contrast the visitors lost both openers with only 36 on the board but the middle order, led by Will Young’s 91 and 82 from Lewis McManus, made for an entertaining chase before they were bowled out with 10 balls remaining.

Lancashire’s match against Essex at Sedburgh in Cumbria was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

In Group A Dom Sibley’s unbeaten run-a-ball 106 guided Warwickshire to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

Set 265 for victory, the England batsman shared an opening stand of 152 with Rob Yates (87) and then put on 66 with Will Rhodes (40), with victory coming in the 39th over.

Ben Wells (76) and Zafar Gohar (62) had been the only home players to make significant scores as Warwickshire’s bowlers shared the wickets around.

At Guildford another opener carried his bat for a century as Leicestershire beat Surrey by seven wickets.

Nick Welch scored 127no off 125 balls, with his unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 141 with Wiaan Mulder (71no) seeing his side home with 10 overs remaining after being asked to chase 247 for victory.

? ? ?????? ????? ??? ??? ???????! ? An imperious knock from @nickwelchie, and look what it means to him. ?? It comes off 111 balls, (11×4, 1×6). ?#CountyTogether pic.twitter.com/SOC4NYRof5 — Leicestershire CCC ? (@leicsccc) August 2, 2022

Ben Geddes (73) led the scoring for the hosts but only Nico Reifer (45) and Josh Blake (44) could contribute significantly in support as they finished eight wickets down thanks to four for 39 from Beuran Hendricks.

Nottinghamshire’s Brett Hutton claimed three for 24 as they beat Sussex by 65 runs having posted 290 for seven courtesy of 87 from Matthew Montgomery.