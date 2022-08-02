Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leah Williamson continues the Lionesses’ party – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Diogo Jota signed a new deal at Liverpool.

Leah Williamson
Leah Williamson

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Football

Leah Williamson continued to revel in the Lionesses’ Euros victory.

Diogo Jota signed a new deal at Liverpool.

Michael Owen was proud of his daughter after a runners-up finish in Love Island.

Ian Wright hailed Georgia Stanway, who replied to thank him for championing the Lionesses.

Antonio Conte was walking around London with his girls.

Aaron Ramsey joined Nice.

Cesc Fabregas headed for Italy.

Lucas Digne was ready for the season.

Joe Gelhardt committed to Leeds.

Jordan Henderson unveiled his new book.

Commonwealth Games

Tom Dean reflected on a job well done.

Cricket

Sir Geoffrey as modest as ever.

Motor Racing

Happy anniversary to the Rosbergs.

MMA

Conor McGregor met a fan.

Boxing

AJ was in the gym.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News