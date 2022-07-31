South Africa win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold with victory over Fiji

South Africa’s Muller Du Plessis scores a try against Fiji in the men’s rugby sevens gold medal match at Coventry

South Africa stunned Olympic champions Fiji 31-7 to win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold in Coventry.

First-half tries from Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius and Shaun Williams saw South Africa surge into a 17-0 lead.

Du Plessis added a second after the break and Mfundo Ndhlovu wrapped up a comfortable victory after Fiji skipper Waisea Nacuqu had managed a consolation effort.

A Sevens masterclass in the final from the @Blitzboks! South Africa are Commonwealth Games champions for the second time ? ??#B2022 | #HowWeSevens pic.twitter.com/KXkfJgyZYQ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) July 31, 2022

Faith Nathan scored two of Australia’s four tries in their 22-12 victory over Fiji in the women’s final.

It was Australia first women’s rugby Commonwealth gold after winning silver on home soil on the Gold Coast four years ago.

New Zealand claimed both men’s and women’s bronze, with Australia and Canada missing out on respective medals.

History for @Aussie7s as they win Commonwealth Games GOLD for the first time ever!#B2022 | #HowWeSevens pic.twitter.com/ZCSik12prl — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) July 31, 2022

None of the home nations were involved in any of the medal matches.

Scotland men had to settle for sixth after Samoa overturned a 19-14 deficit to win 24-19.

England beat Uganda 31-17 to finish ninth with Jamie Adamson claiming a hat-trick.