Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller to undergo chemotherapy

Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed striker Sebastien Haller is to undergo chemotherapy after examinations revealed a testicular tumour to be malignant.

The former West Ham forward is now expected to be out of action for several months.

The tumour was diagnosed earlier this month after Haller, 28, complained of feeling unwell after training.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told the club’s website: “Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good.

“We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time.”

Haller had only moved from Ajax to Dortmund in a reported £27million deal this month. He scored 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions last season.