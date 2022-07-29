We have to get on with it – Middlesbrough accept bid for Marcus Tavernier

Marcus Tavernier

Chris Wilder has confirmed Middlesbrough have accepted a bid for midfielder Marcus Tavernier from a Premier League club.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to promoted Bournemouth and appears to have resisted moves to tie him down to an extended stay on Teesside.

Manager Wilder told the club’s official website: “We have to get on with it.

“The club did everything to try and keep Marcus. When you get down to the nitty-gritty of the move and him wanting to move, I think it just became a case of negotiating the transfer fee, which is above me.

“But as I say, the club tried everything they could to keep Tav and now we have to look forward.”