My greatest achievement ever – Alex Yee wins gold medal at Commonwealth Games

Alex Yee

Alex Yee grabbed England’s first gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with victory in the men’s triathlon at Sutton Park.

Yee chased down New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, finishing 13 seconds clear, with Australia’s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.

Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also won an individual silver medal in Tokyo, was hoping to emulate Yee later on Friday in the women’s event.

Alex Yee hauled in New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde to win gold in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

Yee described his win as “my greatest achievement ever”, adding to BBC Sport: “It’s the first time I’ve been able to race in front of my parents for a long time at a major Games.

“I’m just happy. It’s bizarre it’s me that’s doing this and I can feel extremely grateful to be in this situation.