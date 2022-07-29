Jack Johnson vows to return ‘soon’ after testicle explodes during training

What a load of BOLLOCKS

Not my greatest Thursday ever, with the old testicle exploding at training. Had it removed last night. Will be back soon just a little bit lighter ? #OBJ

And as the saying goes RL wins again xx

P.S does the swelling stay asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/dEC1jOUb6p

— Jack Johnson (@JackkJohnsonn) July 29, 2022