Mary Earps has David De Gea’s support as England prepare for Euro 2022 final

UK & international sportsPublished:

The goalkeeper produced an impressive display in the Lionesses’ semi-final win over Sweden.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps applauds the fans

Euro 2022 had a rest day on Thursday as both England and Germany prepare for Sunday’s final.

The two rivals are building up to the Wembley showpiece where the Lionesses have their date with destiny and a shot at winning their first Women’s European Championship.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.

Tweet of the day

Earps’ high-profile support

Crystal Palace v Manchester United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
David De Gea has been offering Mary Earps his support (Steven Paston/PA)

Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps produced a fine display in the semi-final win over Sweden, with a number of saves ensuring a clean sheet. And her performance proved that the goalkeepers’ union is an inclusive one as her male counterpart at Manchester United, David De Gea, sent her some congratulations. Earps said: “Me and David speak a little bit. He’s messaged me saying congratulations. We message back and forth about results and clean sheets and stuff so that’s always nice to have his support. He’s really supportive of the women’s game.”

Quote of the day

Klopp can’t get enough

Jurgen Klopp is just the latest high-profile name to get swept up by Euro 2022 fever. The Liverpool manager is preparing for Saturday’s Community Shield against Manchester City, but is certain to be watching the final the following day given his enthusiasm towards the tournament. And he is one of the few supporting Germany. He said: “I really have to say I love women’s football, it’s outstanding. The quality of the tournament is insane. England are doing exceptionally well. I saw two games and I saw three games of Germany. You can imagine that I’m – as much as I love England – in this specific case my heart is on the German side. But the better team might win and I’m completely fine with that.”

Up next

England v Germany, Wembley Stadium – Sunday, July 31 at 1700.

UK & international sports

