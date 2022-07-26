Notification Settings

Reda Khadra joins Sheffield United on season-long loan

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 21-year-old is the Blades’ fourth signing of the summer.

Reda Khadra has returned to the Championship with Sheffield United after impressing at Blackburn

Sheffield United have signed Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra on a season-long loan deal.

Khadra spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Blades’ Sky Bet Championship rivals Blackburn, where he scored four goals in 26 league appearances.

The 21-year-old is United’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of defenders Ciaran Clark and Anel Ahmedhodzic and midfielder Tommy Doyle.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom told the club website: “We spoke with Brighton about Reda a long time ago and that pleased him; when he spoke to us he knew he wanted to come here and it has been a case of remaining patient whilst a deal was agreed between the clubs.

“He is different to a lot of players we’ve got, he’s naturally very direct and has explosive pace, which Blades fans will have noted from playing against us last season.”

Khadra, who came through Borussia Dortmund’s youth set-up and was called into the Germany Under-21 squad earlier this year, made his Premier League debut as a substitute in Brighton’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City in January 2021.

He could make his Blades debut during Monday evening’s game at Watford.

“The atmosphere at Bramall Lane was the best I experienced in the Championship last season and I’m excited by this opportunity,” he said.

