Premier League names Alison Brittain as new chair

Premier League clubs voted unanimously in favour of Alison Brittain's appointment

The Premier League has announced Alison Brittain as its new chair after clubs “voted unanimously in favour” of her appointment.

Brittain will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year.

“I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League,” she said in a statement.

“The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities.