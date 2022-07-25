Notification Settings

Tony Finau comes from five behind to win 3M Open and set tournament record

UK & international sportsPublished:

The American finished at 17-under 267.

Tony Finau poses for photos with the trophy after his win in the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Sunday, July 24, 2022
Tony Finau poses for photos with the trophy after his win in the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Sunday, July 24, 2022

Tony Finau came from five behind back to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis.

The American could even afford a bogey six after driving into the water on the 18th at TPC Twin Cities as he still won by three strokes from South Korea’s Sungjae Im after overnight leader Scott Piercy endured a nightmare final 11 holes.

Tony Finau follows through on his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament
Tony Finau follows through on his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament (Abbie Parr/AP)

Piercy, who began the day four ahead, had six bogeys, a treble – where he left a bunker escape in the sand and then hit his next shot into the lake – and two birdies as he collapsed with a 41 on the back nine in 41.

His round of 76 dropped him back into a share of fourth on 13 under.

Tony Finau acknowledges applause from the gallery after his win in the 3M Open
Tony Finau acknowledges applause from the gallery after his win in the 3M Open (Abbie Parr/AP)

Finau’s winning score of 17 under came after a round of 67, and three successive birdies from the 14th allowed him to head down the last with a huge cushion so even a dropped shot could not derail him.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett finished in a share of seventh on 10 under after recovering from two opening bogeys to shoot a 68.

