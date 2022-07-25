PA Sport Trivia (26/07/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Lawrie McMenemy (soccer) – former Southampton and Sunderland manager, born 1936.

Felix Magath (soccer) – former Fulham, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich manager, born 1953.

Dai Young (rugby union) – former Wales and British and Irish Lions prop, currently director of rugby at Cardiff, born 1967.

Tanni Grey-Thompson (wheelchair racing) – eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist, born 1969.

Maicon (soccer) – former Brazil, Inter Milan and Manchester City full-back, born 1981.

Gael Clichy (soccer) – former France, Arsenal and Manchester City full-back who currently plays for Swiss side Servette, born 1985.

Guro Reiten (soccer) – Norway forward who plays for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League, born 1994.

Olivia Breen (athletics) – Welsh sprinter who won relay bronze at the London 2012 Paralympics and is a World and Commonwealth champion in the T38 long jump, born 1996.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1966: Gloucestershire cricketer Tony Brown equalled Mickey Stewart’s first-class record for an outfielder by taking seven catches in an innings in a match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

1971: Muhammad Ali won his first title since returning to boxing after being stripped of his world heavyweight crown four years earlier for refusing, on religious grounds, to be drafted into the US Army. He beat Jimmy Ellis for the North American belt.

1987: Stephen Roche became the first Irishman to win the Tour de France and only the second winner from outside continental Europe – American Greg LeMond was the first the previous year.

1997: English football chiefs agreed in principle to let out-of-contract players aged 24 and over move to other clubs for free, bringing the game into line with European laws following the Bosman ruling.

2001: Wakefield became the first Super League club to be docked points, having four deducted after being found guilty of breaching the salary cap by spending more than 50 per cent of their income on players’ wages. The penalty was later reduced to two points on appeal.

2004: Ashley Giles claimed his first five-wicket Test haul on home soil as England completed a 210-run win over the West Indies in the first Test at Lord’s.

2005: London Broncos confirmed their cross-code partnership with rugby union club Harlequins. The Broncos became known as Harlequins Rugby League Club and moved into The Stoop. The rebranding lasted until 2011.

2009: Alberto Contador won the Tour de France, with Andy Schleck second and Lance Armstrong third. Armstrong later had his third-placed finish taken off him for doping offences and Bradley Wiggins was awarded the place, becoming the first Briton to finish on the podium.

2011: The Crusaders withdrew their application for a Super League licence.

2012: Tim Cahill completed his move to the New York Red Bulls from Everton.

2015: Chris Froome won the Tour de France for a second time after a ceremonial final stage in Paris.

2019: Australia selected Cameron Bancroft for the Ashes series against England, reuniting him with Steve Smith and David Warner for the first time since their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

2021: Adam Peaty won Great Britain’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics by retaining his title in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke. Tom Daley and Matty Lee later won gold in the men’s synchronised 10 metres platform.

PA SPORT SELECTED TV LISTINGS

Today (Tuesday, July 26)

FOOTBALL: UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, semi-final, England v Sweden – BBC One 1925; UEFA Conference League, The New Saints v Vikingur Reykjavik – S4C 1800.

HORSE RACING: Glorious Goodwood – ITV regions, STV North and STV Central 1330.

CYCLING: Women’s Tour de France – Eurosport 1 1300; Tour de Wallonie – Eurosport 1 1600.

BASEBALL: MLB, Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates – BT Sport 1 1900, New York Mets v New York Yankees – BT Sport 2 0000 (Wed).

Tomorrow (Wednesday, July 27)

FOOTBALL: UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, semi-final, Germany v France – BBC One 1930.

CRICKET: T20 international, England v South Africa – BBC Two England, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket One-day international 1800; West Indies v India – BT Sport 1 1400.

HORSE RACING: Glorious Goodwood – ITV regions, STV North and STV Central 1330.

CYCLING: Women’s Tour de France – Eurosport 1 1300; Tour de Wallonie – Eurosport 1 1600.

BASEBALL: MLB, Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves – BT Sport 2 1730, New York Mets v New York Yankees – BT Sport 1 0000 (Thu).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. How many times has Chris Froome won the Tour de France?

2. Who won the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix?

3. Scotland midfielder Lisa Evans play for which Women’s Super League club?

4. Who is the United States captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup?

5. Who won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens?

6. Which NFL team plays their home games at Lambeau Field?

7. Who did Katherine Brunt surpass on Saturday to become England Women’s leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals?

8. Which rugby league side has the most Challenge Cup final wins, with 20 titles to their name?

9. In which Winter Olympics event do competitors cross-country ski and shoot rifles?

10. Which two teams contested the 2021 Community Shield?